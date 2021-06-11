Cape Coral man killed in Diplomat Parkway rollover crash Thursday

Police are investigating the death of a Cape Coral man in a car crash Thursday afternoon.

Humberto Munoz, 57, was driving east in the right lane of Diplomat Parkway at a very high rate of speed around 3:40 p.m., according to the Cape Coral Police Department. Witnesses say Munoz continued driving straight as his car approached a curve in the road near the 700 block of Diplomat Parkway, eventually heading off the road and through a vacant lot for several hundred feet.

The front of the car struck a wooden Lee County Electric Cooperative utility pole, spinning the car counterclockwise with the passenger side leading. It then began to roll over many times at high speed toward the passenger side. During this, Munoz was ejected from the car onto the roadway, where he was killed after the car rolled over him

Both directions of Diplomat Parkway were closed down for several hours during the initial investigation. While CCPD has labeled the crash as speed-related, it says it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved. The crash is still being investigated.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

