UPDATE: Construction worker dies after fall from crane at Omega at Bonita Bay

A construction worker has fallen from a tower crane at Omega at Bonita Bay and died.

The Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue District said the person fell from the 23rd floor to the third floor, an approximate 200-foot fall.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the worker’s death and said the fall appears to be accidental but it remains under investigation.

Omega at Bonita Bay is a luxury tower under construction on Bonita Bay. It is located at 4991 Bonita Bay Boulevard.

According to the Ronto Group, which is developing the luxury tower, units go from just under $3 million.

The Ronto Group declined to comment to WINK News on Friday afternoon.

The tower is described as “a brand new luxury high-rise with bay and Gulf views located in the exquisite Bonita Bay Country Club.”

Writer: Melissa Montoya

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know