Vehicle crashes into offices of Democratic Party of Lee County

A vehicle crashed into the building of the Democratic Party of Lee County on Thursday.

The Democratic Party of Lee County is located in the 8700 block of Gladiolus Drive.

The offices of the Democratic Party are located in a shopping plaza with an Advance Autoparts store and a Dollar General.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the windows to the building are broken.

A woman inside the office said it was an accidental crash.

No information on injuries is known at this time.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

