Shots fired in Fort Myers neighborhood; police seek information

Fort Myers police are investigating reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Fountain and C streets in Fort Myers.

The City’s ShotSpotter system picked up multiple shots fired in that area shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses say people were running down the street and shooting.

Another witness said they had just walked inside their home when they heard what sounded like 6 or 7 shots being fired outside.

Anyone with information about this investigation, call Fort Myers Police Department at (239) 321-7700 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477, where you can remain anonymous.

Writer: WINK News

