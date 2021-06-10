‘I pulled the trigger’: Shooter found guilty in Olga teens’ 2018 murders

Elwood Timothy Robinson was convicted Thursday of impersonating an officer and shooting and killing two teens in Olga in 2018.

Witnesses testified Wednesday that Robinson shot and killed victims 16-year-old Jeremy Stewart and 19-year-old William “Jody” Hughes in an execution-style manner while out in a wooded area of Olga in November 2018.

Robinson confessed to Stewart’s and Hughes’ murders after hours of interrogation in November 2018. The recording of the interview he gave was played in court.

“I pulled the trigger. I pulled the trigger. I squeezed it,” Robinson said in the recording.

Robinson heard his words in court and so did the jury.

While the recording of the interview played, Robinson could first be heard denying he shot the two boys.

“I didn’t shoot nobody. I can tell you that right now,” Robinson was heard in a recording. “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Robinson was recorded blaming the teenagers who had gathered with friends for a bonfire in the woods near Olga. But then, he comes around and admits he showed up and pulled the trigger. Robinson said he was trying to help.

“It was on accident, man. It was on accident. It’s what it was,” Robinson said. “And now, I’m gonna get screwed. And like I said, I tried to help somebody, some damn kids.”

Robinson won’t be sentenced until at least August.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

