ORLANDO (CBSMiami)
Senate passes bill designating Pulse nightclub a national memorial site
Saturday will mark five years since the tragedy at Pulse, the Orlando gay club where 49 people were killed in a mass shooting.
The U.S. Senate passed a bill Wednesday designating the former nightclub as a national memorial site.
Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio voted yes.
The house passed the bill back in May.
A nonprofit established by the owner of Pulse will be in charge of running the memorial and museum.
