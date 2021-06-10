Punta Gorda police searching for stolen car

Police are asking for help in the search for a stolen car in Punta Gorda

The Punta Gorda Police Department tweeted that it was investigating a stolen car that was taken Wednesday around 4 a.m. from the 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court. The car is a black Nissan Altima with Florida tag IN91WN, a cracked driver side tail light, some rust damage and faded paint.

If you have any information on this theft, you can contact PGPD at (941) 639-4111 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-8477 or through the P3 Tips mobile app. You may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

