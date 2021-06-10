Police respond to 5-car crash on Caloosahatchee Bride in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department responded to a multi-car crash on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers Wednesday night.

According to FMPD, the scene began as a three-car crash with minor to no injuries, and then, a second crash happened as a result of the first one in southbound lanes of the bridge. That involved two more vehicles.

Police responded to the scene, treating it as a single crash scene.

The crash was cleared, and it remains under investigation.

There is no further information at this time.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

