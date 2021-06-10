Nuñez ready to serve as gov should DeSantis enter race for White House

If Gov. Ron DeSantis has his eye on the White House, his No. 2 is ready to lead Florida.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez spent some time in Southwest Florida on Thursday. She visited the new Discovery Center at Lovers Key State Park.

WINK News spoke to her about the big topics of the day, including DeSantis’ future. Should he decide to run for the White House in 2024, Nuñez would become governor.

“I think the governor is obviously very focused on Florida. He’s very focused on what he’s been doing the past two and a half years. He’s focused on the next election. We’ll leave talk of 2024 for another day,” she said.

Would she be ready to lead the state if needed?

“You know, I serve, and I serve ready all the time,” she responded.

Nuñez is Florida’s first Hispanic lieutenant governor. She also told WINK News she’s confident DeSantis will win the Latino vote in the upcoming election.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jackie Winchester

