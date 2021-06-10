More heat and humidity across SWFL Thursday afternoon

Happy Thursday, Southwest Florida! The Weather Authority is tracking another hot and humid day in store with highs soaring into the mid 90s.

Unfortunately, it’s that time of the year! When you factor in the temperature and the dew point, it’ll feel closer to 100°.

Our potential for spotty rain increases by the late afternoon and early evening. Unfortunately, these will be very hit-or-miss with many of us remaining dry.

The best opportunity for a shower or storm will be along and south of the Caloosahatchee River, especially east of the I-75 corridor.

At the moment, Saharan dust is keeping things quiet in the Atlantic Basin. The disturbance we were previously monitoring in the southern Caribbean is no more (at least for now).

As a result, we are solely monitoring activity in the east Pacific. One region has a 40% chance of development, and the other has a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

Neither of these systems is currently a threat to the United States, but the Weather Authority will keep you updated on any changes. The next storm name on the list is Bill.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees

