Internal memo: FBI alleges Fort Myers police officer engaged in misconduct

A Fort Myers police officer is on paid leave after allegations by the FBI that he engaged in misconduct.

Jason Jackson returned to work on April 6 after being on paid administrative leave for four years due to allegations stemming from an audit of the Fort Myers Police Department.

The allegations were investigated by the FBI but they declined to bring criminal charges.

Instead, an internal memo, obtained by investigative reporter Lauren Sweeney, shows the FBI filed a complaint with the Fort Myers Police Department on June 2.

The memo, dated June 9, states Jackson is under investigation for allegedly violating four police department policies: standard of conduct, a social media policy, misusing a national criminal database used to research suspects and obedience to laws, rules, ordinances and department directives.

The FBI would not comment on the allegations they made against Jackson, but said in general that they are able to provide details of their investigations for employment purposes.

The Fort Myers Police Department did not respond to WINK’s questions on Thursday.

Jackson and his family are not commenting either.

Reporter: Lauren Sweeney



