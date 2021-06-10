Cape Coral’s Cultural Park Theater is no longer a trash drop-off site

Residents in Cape Coral continue to dump their trash in the city’s Cultural Park Theater.

The park was once the site of a trash drop-off location, but that’s not the case any longer.

But still people keep dropping mattresses and broken plastic at the park.

“I have definitely become the executive director and the trash monitor at Cultural Park,” said Michael Moran, Executive Director of the Cultural Park Theater.

On Thursday, Moran was greeted by a mountain of trash in a dumpster when he arrived at work.

“Actually that’s the dumpster for the theater so it means we have no place to put our trash,” Moran said. “It’s actually gotten to the point where we’re afraid it’s going to draw rats towards the building,”

Moran called the issue an eyesore and a health hazard.

The city said they are working to prevent people from dumping trash illegally and catching those who are reponsible.

A Waste Pro crew took the garbage away.

The company needed people to bring their trash to drop-off sites after a few weeks of falling behind on collection.

Waste Pro says that is no longer the case now.

But if people are still experiencing issues with their trash pickup they should call 311, said Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter.

“We will contact Waste Pro to try to make sure your issue was resolved,” Gunter said.

But the theater is off-limits for those seeking to discard their trash.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth



