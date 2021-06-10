NORTH FORT MYERS
Burglary suspect sought in North Fort Myers theft
Deputies are searching for a suspect in a burglary at a North Fort Myers business
According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred in thr morning hours of Saturday at 354 Pondella Road.
Surveillance footage shows an individual entering an office with a crowbar and forcing a drawer open and taking money.
Authorities hope someone recognizes the man.
If you can identify the subject please call SWFL Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.