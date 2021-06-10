Burglary suspect sought in North Fort Myers theft

Deputies are searching for a suspect in a burglary at a North Fort Myers business

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred in thr morning hours of Saturday at 354 Pondella Road.

Surveillance footage shows an individual entering an office with a crowbar and forcing a drawer open and taking money.

Authorities hope someone recognizes the man.

If you can identify the subject please call SWFL Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.



Writer: Melissa Montoya

