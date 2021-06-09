Woman says 2 strangers tried to get invited into home in Punta Gorda

Two people told a homeowner they were an alarm company, but something wasn’t right.

Tuesday, Punta Gorda Police Department says it received a report from a woman who says strangers in plain clothes told her they were with an alarm company and knocked on her at around 8 p.m.

“I would probably tell them you’re breaking the law, and then, I would make a phone call to 911,” John McFarland said.

McFarland is following the lead of one of his neighbors after a suspicious encounter.

A man and woman wearing long-sleeve shirts with no clear logos approached a woman’s home and said they were with her alarm company, but they didn’t have an appointment. The woman didn’t let the two in.

The homeowner told us they got aggravated and then took pictures of her home and left in a black Lexus.

Rich Kolko, WINK News Safety & Security Specialist, says this is fairly typical.

“One of the things they may do is ask the person to come outside,” Kolko said. “The person comes outside, leaves the door unlocked while they’re looking around the house, maybe examine the security cameras, and the other person sneaks in and robs them.”

The incident remains under investigation by police.

Until the unknown suspects are caught, Kolko urges people to be vigilant because they could try the area again.

“If you didn’t make an appointment, go ahead and call the company they say they represent,” Kolko said. “You make sure you look up the number directly. They should have company identification, probably in a marked company vehicle. But if someone just wants to knock on your door try to sell you something or say there’s a maintenance problem, you need to do your due diligence to protect yourself and your family.”

The home didn’t get any surveillance video or photos of the two strangers.

Kolko says police will start with seeing if there were any similar reports made in the area because this wouldn’t be a one-time thing.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

