Witnesses testify in trial of man accused in 2 Olga teens’ murders

Emotions filled a courtroom, as witnesses took the stand for the murders of two teenage boys that happened when they were high school kids almost three years.

Witnesses to the November 2018 murders of 16-year-old Jeremy Stewart and 19-year-old William “Jody” Hughes in Olga testified Wednesday in Lee County for the trial of Elwood Timothy Robinson, who is accused of shooting and killing both victims in a wooded area.

Dan Lucas was the young man who told investigators he was trying to avoid a fight, ran away from a bonfire they were all having and first encountered Robinson.

“Robinson said, ‘Don’t worry; I’m an off-duty police officer. You’ve got nothing to worry about, son,’” Lucas said during his testimony.

Lucas said, when he was in Robinson’s blue Dodge pickup truck, Robinson went after cars he thought parked in the woods that night. One of the cars was driven by Austin Kelly, who was 14 years old at the time.

“I was going 100 plus. The car wouldn’t go faster,” Lucas said.

Kelly was able to get away, but witnesses said Robinson found Stewart and Hughes at the bonfire and killed them in an execution-style manner.

According to Robinson’s report, another female and Kristin Deluca, who was 18 at the time of the murders, originally left the bonfire, and when they returned, they say Robinson had a gun pointed at the two victims and told them he was an officer. Robinson ordered the unnamed female to check on his truck, and as she walked away, he shot the two male victims. As Deluca tried to get away, Robinson shot toward her, and she was hit on the hand and grazed on her throat and shoulder.

“I saw him pull the trigger and shoot them,” Deluca said in court.

Robinson confessed to shooting and killing Stewart and Hughes when he was arrested in 2018.

