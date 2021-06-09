Waste Pro says they’re getting back on track with collection

During the month of April, the City of Cape Coral received more than 2,000 complaints of missed garbage pick-ups, totaling over $700,000.

In May, the City received more than $2,300 complaints, but they say those numbers are still being vetted.

The issue stems from what Waste Pro USA, the company that is contracted for refuse pick up in Cape Coral, calls an employee shortage. Now, they say despite delays, they’re are getting better with collection.

Last week the city closed all bulk drop-off sites, and on Monday Waste Pro started phasing out their subcontractors.

Waste Pro is also no longer getting help from the City to collect yard waste.

Waste Pro says they’ve hired a total of 18 drivers which they’re hoping will put them back on track.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth



