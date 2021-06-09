CORONAVIRUS

Val Demings officially launches Senate campaign; Rubio responds

Published: June 9, 2021 9:33 AM EDT
Updated: June 9, 2021 9:45 AM EDT

Val Demings, former Orlando police chief and congresswoman for Florida’s 10th District, officially launched her campaign for the U.S. Senate Wednesday.

“When you grow up in the South poor, Black and female, you have to have faith in progress and opportunity,” Demings wrote in a press release. “My father was a janitor and my mother was a maid — she said: ‘never tire of doing good, never tire.’ I’ve never tired of representing Florida, not for one single moment. I’ve never tired of standing up for what I believe is right. Now I’m running for the United States Senate because of two simple words: never tire.”

Sen. Marco Rubio responded on Twitter, saying “No matter who wins the democratic Senate primary in #Florida my opponent will be a far left extremist.”

