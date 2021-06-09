Two developments planned for downtown Cape Coral area

Two new developments are now in the planning stages for downtown Cape Coral.

An empty lot on Bimini Basin will turn into a $50 million project set to bring 185 apartments, commercial space, a parking garage and a waterfront restaurant.

An empty lot between Cape Coral Parkway and SE 47th Terrace will turn into 280 apartments, retail, office space and another garage. That project is called the Cape at 47th.

Both projects will break ground next year.

“Empty-nesters and millennials they’re looking for, it’s all about options, they’re looking for options when it comes to housing,” said Cape Coral City Manager Rob Hernandez.

Robin Iafrate, of Cape Coral, said the Bimini Basin project is good because there aren’t enough restaurants for the waterfront.

“We do like the waterfront restaurant and everything else that’s developing. People are moving in, they need someplace to live,” said Barbara Salafia, also of Cape Coral.

The biggest worry for people is the traffic these projects might bring.

“If they can come up with some new ways around that, I don’t know the answer but everyone here complains about that,” said Cape Coral resident Mike Salafia.

Hernandez said the city’s goal is to give people options. Not everyone wants to live in a typical house.

“There are individuals that like to be in an urban setting,” Hernandez said. “They want to be able to walk to the coffee shop, they want to be able to walk to the place of employment and walk to entertainment venues.”

