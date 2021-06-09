Tips wanted in 2007 death of Golden Gate Estates widowed woman

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help track down the killer of a 62-year-old widow who died in 2007.

Barbara Bisram was found dead inside of her residence at 5181 Everglades Boulevard North in Golden Gate Estates at around noon on June 6, 2007.

Authorities have increased the reward money to $8,000 for any information that can lead to an arrest.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has not released how she died but authorities believe she was killed by someone known to her because there wasn’t a sign of a forced entry or a struggle between Bisram and her killer, according to a Facebook post.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

Bisram was described as a “sweet churchgoing woman” who often shared the fruit from the trees on her property and let neighbors fish for bass in her backyard pond.

Recently widowed, Bisram was lonely and was planning a return to Vermont to live near family, according to the sheriff’s office.

She had even purchased a plane ticket.

“We believe there is someone out there who might have information about this person and we would like them to come forward,” said Sgt. Raul Roman of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers must be contacted first to be eligible for a cash reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300, or if you wish to remain anonymous, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

