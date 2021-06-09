Rooster, 9 dogs seized from possible animal fighting ring in Collier County

A possible animal fighting ring is being investigated in Collier County.

Sheriff’s Office investigators said nine dogs and a rooster were picked up Tuesday by Animal Services, and neighbors told WINK News they see animals in and out of the home all the time. While they haven’t heard any dogs fighting, they’re still concerned about what’s happening.

Collier County deputies were called Tuesday afternoon to the 2100 block of 52nd Lane SW. Investigators were seen taking pictures and searching the property with flashlights after night fell.

“I know he’s got a lot of animals back there, and I know he’s got doves because I see them up on the roof,” said neighbor Steve Prentice, who said he has noticed a lot of animals at the home but he doesn’t know why.

“A lot of exotic cars and you see animals running in the hood, all over the place, mostly rabbits.”

WINK News went to the home on Wednesday to try and find out more, and while there were plenty of cars in the driveway, no one answered the door.

“There’s a lot of traffic in and out of here. I don’t really know any of these guys, they don’t even wave to ya,” Prentice said.

There was a trailer parked at the home. The sign on it read “Eimy Pet Shop,” so we went to the address listed for that business to see if they had any information and they wouldn’t speak to us. We also reached out to the owner without success.

Prentice said he isn’t surprised by the investigation.

“No, not at all, not at all. You should see the traffic; people get out in these very nice cars with a big ol’ thing in their hand, you know something’s wrong, it’s just a matter of time.”

The sheriff’s office said they also found two stolen vehicles at the home. They have not said whether anyone has been arrested, nor have they said what condition the animals are in.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jackie Winchester

