Approximate site of a crash on Grey Oaks Drive S. Credit: Google Maps
Naples woman seriously injured after crashing car into palm tree

Published: June 9, 2021 12:15 PM EDT

A 58-year-old Naples woman was seriously injured in a car crash in Naples Tuesday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving south on Grey Oaks Drive South around 6 p.m. when she traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with a palm tree. The car came to rest wedged between two palm trees.

FHP says alcohol is involved, and the crash remains under investigation.

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
