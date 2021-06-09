Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; June 9

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Steven Funke (DOB 3/18/92) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation following an arrest for child neglect.

He spent seven months behind bars for injuring a one-year-old child while the baby’s mother was taking a family member to a doctor’s appointment.

Funke told detectives that the infant had been crying incessantly and was inconsolable. When mom arrived home, she calmed the child down, but immediately noticed blotchiness and other symptoms that were inconsistent with a crying baby.

After she took the child to the hospital, Funke was quickly arrested and charged with child cruelty and aggravated child neglect.

After serving his sentence, Funke was placed on probation, and now he’s a wanted man after violating those terms.

He is 6’1”, with a tattoo of an eagle with an American flag on his left arm. And upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

Shomayo Morgan (DOB 10/16/92) – wanted in Collier County for a bench warrant – failure to appear for robbery, grand theft auto, and resisting.

He has been dodging deputies for a few months now on a bench warrant that will surely be sending him right back to a jail cell.

Morgan is accused of attacking a man in Naples, throwing him to the ground, and robbing him of his cash and car keys just a few feet from his apartment.

Deputies spotted Morgan just a short time after, driving at speeds of more than 125 miles an hour.

He eventually crashed the stolen car and fled on foot, but the teamwork of an overhead chopper and a K-9 on the ground quickly helped bring him into custody. After spending only five days in lockup, Morgan was released on the condition that he would show back up in court – which he has failed to do.

He is 6’3”, 216 pounds and is likely living in either East Naples or Marco Island.

Jason Winkler (DOB 6/10/80) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for grand theft.

Police initially responded to a call for a physical disturbance, but when they arrived on scene, they found Winkler beating a woman who was face down on the ground, with his knee in her neck and the full force of his body holding her down.

The attack left the woman with a multitude of injuries and Winkler with a trip to the Lee County Jail.

Even after being separated from the situation, Winkler continued to be irate in the back of the squad car, stating several times that he was going to hurt the victim when he finally got out of jail.

Winkler is 6’1”, 250 pounds and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko



