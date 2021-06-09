Man organizes basketball camp in honor of brother

A loving brother’s vision is becoming a reality. His basketball camp is set to kick off soon. It’s in memory of his brother.

DSean Archilles’ brother Sean Archilles was killed in 2016 during the Club Blu shooting in Fort Myers.

DSean has worked to organize a basketball camp in honor of his brother, who was a player himself, and bring kids in the community together.

The camp is more than a hobby for DSean. It keeps him close to his brother.

“It’s still new. It still pops in my head every day,” DSean said.

Sean was 14 years old when he was killed in the shooting at Club Blu. In December, suspects were put behind bars.

“It’s good for the community to be able to get them out off the streets, but it still doesn’t do any justice because he’s still gone,” DSean said.

Still, DSean is determined to keep his brother’s spirit alive, honoring him through their passion — basketball

DSean is hosting a “Do it for Sean” basketball camp in his brother’s name to share their love for the game with his community and keep kids off the streets.

“To keep them out of trouble to be honest,” DSean said.

“Do it for Sean” basketball camp will be held June 19 at Crossover Youth Center in Fort Myers. That is the only one scheduled at this time, but DSean hopes to organize one every month.

“It’s something he did and something I love to do and something productive and positive for the community,” DSean said.

For more information about camp signup, Dsean Archilles can be contacted at 239-689-2767.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

