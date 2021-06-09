Heat indices above 100° expected, keeping a close eye on the tropics

Happy Wednesday, Southwest Florida! Get ready for another scorcher as highs reach the low-mid 90s this afternoon.

When you factor in the humidity, our heat index (or “feels like” temperatures) will skyrocket to the upper 90s and lower 100s.

One of the reasons why we’re so hot: little-to-no rainfall is expected across the region this afternoon and evening.

Our best chance for rain arrives around the evening commute, especially along and south of the Caloosahatchee River and in Collier County.

In the tropics, we’re watching the potential for tropical development in the western Caribbean (10%) or eastern Pacific (40%). We have plenty of time to watch these two areas, both a part of the Central American Gyre.

The Central American Gyre is a large, broad circulation, which is common this time of year. This spin can sometimes grow into tropical systems, and the next storm name up is Bill.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



