Freedom Week is coming: What will be tax-free

The Florida Department of Revenue has set up a webpage for the state’s first “Freedom Week.”

It runs from July 1 through July 7. The website is designed to help businesses carry out the tax holiday.

Consumers will be able to avoid sales taxes on tickets purchased for concerts, sporting events, movies and even outdoor equipment like bicycles and camping gear.

For a full list of what will be tax-free, visit the website here.

Click to access 2021%20Freedom%20Week%20Poster.pdf

Writer: WINK News

