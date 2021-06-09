Fort Myers police arrest woman during drug bust

A Fort Myers woman was arrested during a drug bust early Wednesday.

Police served a warrant at 1864 Henderson Ave., at around 5:55 a.m., due to citizen complaints that drug activity and sales were occurring at the home, which is located near Roberto Clemente Park.

Several people were detained at the home while investigators searched it.

Police said they found trafficking quantities of MDMA, suspect cocaine and suspect marijuana, as well as drug equipment.

Chantai Brown, 27, was arrested and charged with trafficking in phenethylamines (10 grams or more), possession of cocaine with the intent to sell, and possession of drug eqiupment.

She remains in the Lee County jail with a bond of $61,500.

Writer: WINK News

