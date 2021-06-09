Police searching for 2 suspects in Fort Myers 7-Eleven robbery

Fort Myers police want your help in identifying two men caught on camera stealing from a Fort Myers 7-Eleven in February.

Police say the suspects committed grand theft at the 7-Eleven at 2265 Colonial Blvd. on Feb. 17. Store surveillance shows them stealing multiple cases of beer and cigarette cartons while an employee was having an overdose, costing the business around $15,000. The employee no longer works there, and all attempts to contact the store employee and any other witnesses have been exhausted.

Anonymous tips can be called into the Fort Myers Police Department at (239) 321-7700 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 to be eligible for a cash reward.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

