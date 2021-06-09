4-vehicle crash in Lee County, 2 people injured

CORONAVIRUS

A 3-vehicle crash in Lee County. Credit: WINK News
A four-vehicle crash has taken place on Daniels Parkway at Palomino Lane in Lee County involving a school bus with no students onboard.

The other vehicles were a box truck, a van and an SUV. The driver of the van was seriously injured and the driver of the SUV was injured. Both were transported to a local area hospital. Firefighters had to extract one person who was pinned inside a vehicle by the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A four-vehicle crash on Daniels parkway. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol
Writer:Joey Pellegrino
