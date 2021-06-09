17-year-old arrested for accidental shooting death of girl at Englewood home

A 17-year-old has been charged with the March shooting death of a girl in Englewood.

The teen was arrested Wednesday morning after the State Attorney’s Office found probable cause and issued a warrant.

He is charged with manslaughter with a firearm, a first-degree felony, and possession of a firearm by a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Investigators say the shooting happened March 31 at a home on Euler Avenue. Deputies learned the weapon was accidentally discharged by the teen, who knew the victim but was not related to her.

No further information was released, including the age of the victim.

Writer: WINK News

