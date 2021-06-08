Watching the Caribbean

Happy Tuesday, Southwest Florida!

We’ve got another day ahead of hot and humid weather , with a few isolated storms developing this afternoon, with highs soaring into the mid 90s.

Isolated rain chances will stick around for the rest of the workweek before higher rain chances return this weekend. These showers and storms will knock our highs back into the lower 90s by the start of next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The western Caribbean must be watched as a large area of disturbed weather begins to move northwestward late this week into early next week.

There’s nothing to track at the moment, and it may not be until late week until models get a better handle on a potential track or intensity if anything comes of this. It’s also possible that development occurs in the eastern Pacific instead. Either way, there’s plenty of time to watch, and nothing to be worried about for the time being.

Bottom line is odds of a depression forming are a “Low” 30% over the next five days, but those chances could increase later in the week. Next name on the list is Bill.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



