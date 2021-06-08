School board discusses voluntary masks at Collier County schools

Collier County Public School Board will decide whether students will have to mask up next school year during its meeting Tuesday, and parents are showing up in full force against the mask mandate.

A resolution for masks in schools has a few parents concerned about the wording. They are worried it’s too vague, and the school district could enforce masks again.

For John Calverons and many other parents, the meeting is a deciding factor for his 9-year-old daughter.

“This all depends on if my daughter is going to go back to Collier County schools or if I am going to keep her at her charter school,” Calverons said.

The school board will discuss the fate of children having a voluntary option to wear masks next school year, but not all parents are satisfied.

The clause, “Transition to the voluntary wearing of mask,” is what parents would like changed.

We were told more than 750 people signed a petition calling for Superintendent Kamela Patten to step down.

The school board will vote to start the voluntary mandate June 21st.

More than 55 people are supposed to speak during the meeting Tuesday night.

This is a developing story.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

