Small plane crashes in Big Cypress Nat’l Preserve; no apparent injuries

A small plane crashed in Big Cypress Nat’l Preserve, two miles south of Alligator Alley (I-75) near mile marker 55, on Tuesday morning.

The single-engine Piper Saratoga PA32 had two people aboard. Neither the pilot nor the passenger was injured, according to CCSO.

The sheriff’s office Drone Unit located the aircraft and several other agencies responded to assist including the National Park Service, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, and FHP.

The two male occupants of the plane were rescued and flown to a nearby fire station shortly after Noon.

Writer: WINK News

