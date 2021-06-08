Man faces DUI vehicular homicide charge in death of 10-year-old child

A Lehigh Acres man faces charges of DUI and vehicular homicide after a crash that killed a 10-year-old child.

According to the arrest report, on Sunday, Vin Phan Le, 26, from Texas, crashed into two cars heading west on Lee Blvd. near Alvin Ave. One of those vehicles ultimately stopped in the outside lane and the second crashed into a utility pole.

Multiple children were taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital where a 10-year-old later died as a result of injuries from the crash.

Troopers spoke to Le after the crash while he was still in his car behind the wheel. They said, in the report, that he had a strong smell of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. A field sobriety test indicated a “clear and obvious intoxicated state” and Le was arrested.

The names of the occupants of the victims were withheld due to Marsey’s Law, and the condition of the other victims remains unknown at this time.

Bail was set at $310,000. In addition, he must surrender any travel-related documents in his possession and a GPS and SCRAM bracelet will be fitted prior to release.

