Employees of Fort Myers business arrive to find bear inside

A black bear cub spotted roaming Fort Myers Tuesday morning has been tranquilized after being found sheltering inside a hurricane shutter business.

A user on the Neighbors app posted about seeing the bear running across Colonial Boulevard and Fowler Street around 6:52 a.m. The sighting wasn’t confirmed until employees of Hurricane Safe Shutters at 2012 Earl Road entered to see the cub relaxing inside after 8 a.m.

A trapper from the Florida Wildlife Commission arrived shortly after with a tranquilizer gun so that the cub could be safely removed. Once sedated, it was removed in a cage for transportation, though FWC has not yet said where it will be relocated to.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know