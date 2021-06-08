Cape Coral school bus struck by car running red light; 1 student with minor injuries

A school bus was hit by a car at an intersection in Cape Coral Tuesday morning, injuring a student.

A car ran a red light at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and West Lake Kennedy Drive after 7 a.m., colliding with a school bus just outside the entrance to Sun Splash Water Park. The bus was headed to Trafalgar Elementary School, according to Rob Spicker, spokesman for the Lee County School District.

Spicker says one student on the bus sustained a minor injury.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know