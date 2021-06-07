3 dead, including 15-year-old, in murder-suicide near Homestead Air Reserve Base

Three people are dead, including a 15-year-old, after a shooting near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

It happened at a home just before 2 a.m. in the area of SW 283 Street and SW 126th Court. When police arrived at the residence, they found five people who had been shot. A woman and the teen were dead.

An 11-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center. The 11-year-old was in critical condition, the 16-year-old was listed as stable. An 18-year-old male was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, his condition was not released.

“Whenever you have juveniles that not only are injured but killed it affects us all as a community,” said police detective Angel Rodriguez.

While police negotiators were attempting to speak to the suspected gunman he committed suicide.

Police believe this was a domestic incident and the person who committed the shooting was the boyfriend of the woman found dead in the home.

“It is an isolated incident and the community needs to know that they are safe,” said Rodriguez.

Author: CBSMiami Staff

