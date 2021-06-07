Thief caught on cam stealing lights and the very cam that caught him

Say cheese!

A gutsy thief was caught on cam sealing, well, the very camera that caught him stealing.

The suspect showed up at Charles Miller’s house around 4 a.m. on Thursday. Home surveillance video shows him going straight for the lights that line the driveway.

Miller said, “It clearly caught him walking up the driveway with a drill and the correct bit to remove the screws to pull the lights off the driveway.”

When the thief was about to steal the lights near the porch, he spotted the camera capturing his every move.

“He takes the camera. Yeah, just rips it off the wall, “Miller added. “When he realized he’d been recorded he thought sealing the camera would change that.”

But, it was too late.

Miller said, “He looked straight at the camera as if he was posing for it.”

The homeowner has the video with a clear shot of the thief on his cell phone.

Now, the video is in the hands of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Miller is hopeful detectives will help track down this suspect. “I don’t care about the lights. He could have just asked me for them. I would’ve even bought him a set but you know, at this point, it’s about principle,” and peace of mind.

Miller had since installed new lights and another camera.

If you know this suspect, contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at (941)639-2101 or submit a crime tip here.

Reporter: Erika Jackson



