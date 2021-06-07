SUV ends up in the water at Bunche Beach with driver passed out

An SUV ended up in the water as south Fort Myers beach Monday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man drove over a rock barrier at the end of John Morris Road at Bunche Beach.

A call came in to 911 around 5 a.m. and a driver was found passed out behind the wheel.

LCSO said the driver was “very drunk”.

A damaged sign, parts torn from the SUV, and tire tracks could be seen near the rocks.

Work is being done to remove the vehicle from the beach.

Writer: WINK News

