SOUTH FORT MYERS

SUV ends up in the water at Bunche Beach with driver passed out

Published: June 7, 2021 11:20 AM EDT

An SUV ended up in the water as south Fort Myers beach Monday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man drove over a rock barrier at the end of John Morris Road at Bunche Beach.

A call came in to 911 around 5 a.m. and a driver was found passed out behind the wheel.

LCSO said the driver was “very drunk”.

A damaged sign, parts torn from the SUV, and tire tracks could be seen near the rocks.

Work is being done to remove the vehicle from the beach.

Writer:WINK News
