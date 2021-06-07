Search on for driver who hit pedestrian bridge in Punta Gorda

A walking bridge in Punta Gorda reopened Monday afternoon after being closed for repairs after a driver hit it overnight and took off.

Investigators are searching for the driver, who they believe was intoxicated.

When Punta Gorda officers arrived at the bridge along W. Retta Esplanade near Fisherman’s Village early Monday, they found the fence along the bridge destroyed as well as some signs and poles that warn drivers not to come through.

For now, temporary fencing has been placed along the walkway so it could be reopened.

If you know anything about the driver or the crash, you can call PGPD at 941-639-4111.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know