Report reveals what led up to Memorial Day shooting on Fort Myers Beach

A shooting on a crowded Fort Myers Beach on Memorial Day was the result of a fight between a group of women, a report states.

The report also says Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies tracked their suspect, 18-year-old Jatavion Craig, to Alabama by following the name “Willie Ford.”

The person Craig is accused of firing at is a 37-year-old man. He told deputies he was walking toward a group of friends when he saw a number of women fighting and he tried to stop them. That’s when he claims Craig attacked him, then opened fire.

When the chaos died down, the shooter was gone and the best lead deputies had was cellphone video, which they watched frame by frame. They combed through social media, interviewed witnesses and heard the name “Willie Ford.”

Investigators plugged that name into the Real Time Crime Center to finally identify “Willie Ford” as Jatavion Craig. He was arrested in Eufala, Alabama, on Thursday and is back in Lee County, where he’s being held on a $325,000 bond.

He faces charges that include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and firing a weapon in public.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jackie Winchester

