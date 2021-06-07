Fort Myers City Council to consider contract extension for Police Chief Diggs

The Fort Myers City Council will discuss extending Derrick Diggs’ contract as chief of the Fort Myers Police Department at a 4:30 p.m. meeting Monday.

The possibility of a contract extension shows that at least some city officials definitely want Diggs to stay and think he’s made some great progress. But he was just a finalist for a police chief job in Columbus, Ohio, so the question really is: Does Diggs want to stay here?

He’s under contract until August, giving him some time to decide whether or not to take this extension from the City Council. Diggs is paid an annual salary of $182,105, an increase of more than $40,000 from when he was hired in 2016 and the city paid him an annual base pay of $140,000.

According to the City, Diggs has helped lead a drastic decrease in violent crime. Mayor Kevin Anderson says law enforcement in Fort Myers has made tremendous progress under Diggs, and he wants that to continue.

“Chief Diggs and the Fort Myers police might have raised the bar, and they’re setting the standard by which other agencies will judge themselves,” Anderson said. “I mean, I can’t speak for Chief Diggs, but I don’t think it’s a matter of him wanting to leave this area. I think it was a matter of, ‘Hey, here’s an opportunity. And I’m gonna go for it.'”

The details of this possible contract extension have not been disclosed to the public.

