FDOT wants your thoughts on I-75 South Corridor Master Plan

The Florida Department of Transportation is giving you a chance to make your voice heard.

FDOT will be holding virtual outreach meetings to hear your thoughts on its “master plan.”

The I-75 South Corridor Master plan is the part of the interstate that runs through Lee and Collier Counties.

The plan could include things like, widening and managing lanes as well as improving emergency response times.

There will be emergency meetings starting on Tuesday and running through June 18, all beginning at 5 p.m. For a full list of meeting dates and for more information, follow this link.

