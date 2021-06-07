Driver taken to hospital after crash in front of Three Oaks Middle School in Estero

A car crash in front of Three Oaks Middle School in Estero sent a driver to the hospital early Monday morning.

According to Estero Fire Rescue, a crash on Three Oaks Parkway before sunrise required EFR to respond along with the San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District. Only one car was involved, colliding with a palm tree.

The patient needed to be removed from the heavily damaged car by first responders, and was then transported to the hospital. The exact condition of the driver is not yet known.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

