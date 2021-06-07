Can you identify this suspected Fort Myers puppy thief?

A 9-week-old Shih Tzu was stolen from a Fort Myers pet store and police want your help in identifying a suspect.

According to Fort Myers police, the dog was stolen Saturday from Pet Kingdom at 4650 S. Cleveland Avenue.

They say the suspect walked into the store at 5:07 p.m., took the puppy out of its pen, hid it under his shirt, and walked out.

The male suspect is described as having a large build, with tattoos on his arms.

He was last seen wearing a blue hat and a green T-shirt. The suspect was possibly driving a white sedan with a paper tag on it.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Tips may also be made online or on the P3 Tips app. All tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Writer: WINK News

