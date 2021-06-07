Blood supply critically low in Collier County; how you can help

NCH Healthcare System says blood supplies in Collier County are critically low and donations are urgently needed.

NCH Community Blood Center is urging donors to take action and give blood now to help quickly replenish critically low blood product inventories for types A-, O-, & O+.

The Community Blood Center supplies blood products to area hospitals.

Find a donation location or bloodmobile blood drive sites, visit givebloodcbc.org, or see details below:

Community Blood Center, Naples: 11190 Health Park Blvd. Naples, FL 34110, located at the NCH North Naples Hospital near the Brookdale entrance. Thursday, Friday, & Monday: 8 AM – 4 PM, Tuesday: 11 AM -7 PM (closed Wed., Sat. & Sun.)

Donors can safely give blood every 56 days. The minimum age to give blood is 16 with a parent present. There is no upper age maximum. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, should eat prior to giving blood, and must be well hydrated. Photo ID is required at donation time.

Visit givebloodcbc.org or call (239) 624-4120 for more information.

Writer: WINK News

