New video released of Fort Myers robbery suspect in canal

The Fort Myers Police Department has released a new video of Friday’s robbery suspect that jumped into a canal.

FMPD was assisting the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in locating this suspect who is said to have broken into multiple homes.

Police launched a drone in order to assist with the search for William Monroe. Monroe was later located and is currently in the Lee County Jail facing possible felony charges.

