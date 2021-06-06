Fundraiser planned Sunday for family of father, son who died on same day

Close friends of a father and son who died on the same day are coming together to help the family they left behind.

A little over a month ago, Blaine Elmer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Cape Coral. That same day, his son, Nicholas, died from a heart attack.

Now, the community is hosting a Celebration of Life for the two men at The Ranch Concert Hall in Fort Myers.

Nicholas left behind his wife, Alicia, and their baby girl, Charlotte.

The community and the Punishers Motorcycle Club are getting together to host a fundraiser for the family.

William Morris, a close family friend, said this is a way to support the family and help them rebuild.

He said this tragedy has taught him to always reach out to your loved ones because tomorrow isn’t promised.

“It’s just amazing the effect we can see, being able to reach out and help them with their needs. Alicia, when she made her first post a few days after, she said something that was very important to all of us: They’ll never have to live another day alone, you know, without each other, and it just touched my heart,” Morris said.

Blaine and Nicholas Elmer owned Sea Craft Waterfront Tiki Restaurant in North Fort Myers.

All proceeds from Sunday’s fundraiser will go to Alicia and the baby. The event begins at 1 p.m. at The Ranch, 2158 Colonial Blvd., and is open to everyone.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero

Writer: Jackie Winchester

