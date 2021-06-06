Food distributions in SWFL, week of June 7

The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from June 7 through June 12.

Monday, June 7

10 a.m. – Noon

Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs

26876 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

10 a.m. – Noon

Fleamasters Flea Market, Fort Myers

4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33916

Tuesday, June 8

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee

1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142

10 a.m. – Noon

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres

20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Wednesday, June 9

10 a.m. – Noon

Feeding with Hope, John Boy Auditorium, Clewiston

1200 W C Owen Ave., Clewiston, FL 33440

10 a.m. – Noon

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples

4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116

Thursday, June 10

10 a.m. – Noon

Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers

7101 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917

10 a.m. – Noon

Human Services of Charlotte County (Harold Avenue Regional Park)

23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33980

Friday, June 11

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club, Naples

7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104

10 a.m. – Noon

Florida SouthWestern State College, FSW, Fort Myers

8099 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919

10 a.m. – Noon

Lake Meade Community Park, Cape Coral (entrance on NE 11th Ave)

1117 NE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909

Saturday, June 12

10 a.m. – Noon

Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres

1820 Unice Ave. N., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

St. Matthew’s House, with the aid of the Harry Chapin Food Bank, will hold food distributions at the following locations the week of June 7.

Monday, June 7

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Church, Naples

5225 28th Ave SW, Naples, FL 34116

Walkups welcome

10:30 a.m. – Noon

Naples Alliance Church

2504 Estey Ave., Naples, FL 34104

Walkups welcome

Tuesday, June 8

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Fairway Bible Church, Naples

3855 The Lords Way Naples, FL 34114

Thursday, June 10

10 a.m. – Noon

Iglesia Pueblo de Dios Church, Naples

4400 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34112

10 a.m. – Noon

Center Point Community Church

6590 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34105

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

First Haitian Baptist Church, Naples

14600 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34114

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Mount Olive A.M.E.

2754 Orange St., Fort Myers, FL 33916

