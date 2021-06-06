Food distributions in SWFL, week of June 7
The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from June 7 through June 12.
Monday, June 7
10 a.m. – Noon
Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs
26876 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
10 a.m. – Noon
Fleamasters Flea Market, Fort Myers
4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33916
Tuesday, June 8
10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142
10 a.m. – Noon
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Wednesday, June 9
10 a.m. – Noon
Feeding with Hope, John Boy Auditorium, Clewiston
1200 W C Owen Ave., Clewiston, FL 33440
10 a.m. – Noon
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116
Thursday, June 10
10 a.m. – Noon
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
7101 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917
10 a.m. – Noon
Human Services of Charlotte County (Harold Avenue Regional Park)
23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33980
Friday, June 11
10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club, Naples
7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104
10 a.m. – Noon
Florida SouthWestern State College, FSW, Fort Myers
8099 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919
10 a.m. – Noon
Lake Meade Community Park, Cape Coral (entrance on NE 11th Ave)
1117 NE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Saturday, June 12
10 a.m. – Noon
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
1820 Unice Ave. N., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
St. Matthew’s House, with the aid of the Harry Chapin Food Bank, will hold food distributions at the following locations the week of June 7.
Monday, June 7
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth Church, Naples
5225 28th Ave SW, Naples, FL 34116
Walkups welcome
10:30 a.m. – Noon
Naples Alliance Church
2504 Estey Ave., Naples, FL 34104
Walkups welcome
Tuesday, June 8
1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Fairway Bible Church, Naples
3855 The Lords Way Naples, FL 34114
Thursday, June 10
10 a.m. – Noon
Iglesia Pueblo de Dios Church, Naples
4400 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34112
10 a.m. – Noon
Center Point Community Church
6590 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34105
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
First Haitian Baptist Church, Naples
14600 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34114
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Mount Olive A.M.E.
2754 Orange St., Fort Myers, FL 33916