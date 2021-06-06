Collier County inmate accused of communicating with teen girl after arrest

A 26-year-old Collier County inmate is facing charges of having sex with a minor and then communicating with her after his arrest.

Deputies arrested Cedric Patterson in February for violating his probation on charges of DUI and driving with a suspended license. He was subsequently sentenced to serve nine months in jail for violating.

While in jail, Patterson began communicating with a 13-year-old girl through emails and phone calls using the jail’s “Smart Mail” system. The teen and Patterson had sex in February, according to the arrest report, and then continued to communicate after Patterson was arrested, with approximately 500 exchanges. Many of the emails were explicit in nature, deputies said.

Patterson, who is a convicted felon, now faces a charge of lewd and lascivious battery.

Writer: WINK News

