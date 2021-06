Shooting in Immokalee sends 1 to hospital

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Immokalee.

Deputies say it was a result of a dispute between neighbors along the 400 block of 3rd Street. Deputies were called just after 6:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

For now, Collier County deputies do not have a suspect in custody.

